Comrie will start on the road versus the Predators on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Connor Hellebuyck had a 17-save performance in Friday's win over the Penguins, but that light workload won't lead to him starting both halves of a back-to-back. Comrie will instead draw in for the first time since Nov. 14. The 29-year-old has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .909 save percentage over his first four appearances this season. The Predators enter this game in last place with 2.30 goals per game this season.