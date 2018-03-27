Comrie will be between the pipes against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Comrie appears to have earned a few more days in the backup role for the Jets, as Michael Hutchinson was shipped off to AHL Manitoba. The 22-year-old Comrie will be making his fourth career NHL start, having logged a 2-1-0 record in his prior outings. Once Steve Mason (knee) gets the all-clear, Comrie will likely find himself join Hutchinson in the minors.