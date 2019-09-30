Comrie hit the waiver wire Monday for the purpose of reassignment to the minors, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Comrie was never going to make the 23-man roster coming out of training camp, but the netminder figures to get plenty of starts with AHL Manitoba. If starter Connor Hellebuyck or backup Laurent Brossoit picks up an injury, Comrie figures to get the call.

