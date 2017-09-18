Jets' Eric Comrie: Will serve as backup Monday
Comrie will back up starter Connor Hellebuyck against the Wild on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Although coach Paul Maurice didn't make any official announcements, don't be surprised if Comrie gets a period of action in Monday's preseason matchup. With both Steve Mason and Michael Hutchinson ahead of him on the depth chart, it would take an otherworldly camp from Comrie to end up anywhere but AHL Manitoba.
