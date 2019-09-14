Jets' Eric Comrie: Will start versus Oilers
Comrie will start Monday's preseason opener versus Edmonton, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Comrie will begin the 2019-20 season in the minors but will get the nod for Winnipeg's preseason opener against the Oilers. Last season, he lost his only NHL start but posted a 25-20-2 record with AHL Manitoba.
