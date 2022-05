Comrie stopped 27 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Comrie allowed all three goals in the second period, but the Jets' offense responded well in the third to get the win. The 26-year-old won his last two starts of the season to finish at 10-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 19 appearances.