Comrie joined the Jets for the start of Phase 3 training camp Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Comrie figures to be third on the organizational depth chart, at best, heading into the postseason, so pool entrants won't want to waste a spot on the netminder. With Laurent Brossoit out of contract this offseason, the club could opt to go with Comrie as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck next year.