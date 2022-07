Svechnikov was not extended a qualifying offer by the Jets and will become an unrestricted free agent, per Sportsnet on Monday.

Svechnikov spent one season in Winnipeg, producing 19 points and 104 hits while averaging a modest 10:45 of ice time over 72 games. Selected 19th overall pick in 2015 (Detroit), the 25-year-old should have no trouble finding work after providing plenty of value as a physical, bottom-six presence with flashes of scoring touch in 2021-22.