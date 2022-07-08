Wagner was selected 175th overall by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Wagner put up a ton of points (12 goals, 38 points in 43 games) in the Swedish Jr. league this past season, but his long-term calling card is that of a speedy, tenacious depth forward who can create havoc on the forecheck while playing either center or wing. Wagner played some games for Linkoping in the SHL this past season as a 17-year-old, and while he is slated to begin this coming year back with their junior club, Wagner should once again see a good chunk of time playing at the highest level of Swedish hockey.