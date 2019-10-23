Bourque has logged a mere 10:06 of ice time per game in 11 appearances this season.

While a consistent spot in the lineup is certainly an improvement compared to last year when Bourque played just 55 games for Colorado, the winger isn't getting a lot of opportunities, in part due to the fact that the Jets have consistently trailed in games and needed their big guns on the ice to try and score. Considering he managed just one shot in the last five contests, fantasy owners shouldn't be banking on offensive output from the 29-year-old.