Bourque scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

The tally was Bourque's first point of the year, set up by Kyle Connor while the Jets were in the midst of a line change. The 29-year-old winger has posted 42 hits in 14 appearances this season, but without much offense, he won't be worth a look in fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories