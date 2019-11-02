Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Lights lamp Friday
Bourque scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
The tally was Bourque's first point of the year, set up by Kyle Connor while the Jets were in the midst of a line change. The 29-year-old winger has posted 42 hits in 14 appearances this season, but without much offense, he won't be worth a look in fantasy formats.
More News
-
Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Barely seeing ice•
-
Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Signs with Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Finds scoresheet in Game 1 loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Provides game-winning goal•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: No points in January•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Seeing limited action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.