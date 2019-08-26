Jets' Gabriel Bourque: Signs with Winnipeg
Bourque signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Monday.
Bourque drew into 55 games with the Avalanche last season, notching two goals and eight points while posting a plus-3 rating. The 28-year-old winger will likely take on a similar role with his new club in 2019-20, and won't produce much offense, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Finds scoresheet in Game 1 loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Provides game-winning goal•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: No points in January•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Seeing limited action•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Registers one shot in loss•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Re-signs with team•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.