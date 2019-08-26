Bourque signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Monday.

Bourque drew into 55 games with the Avalanche last season, notching two goals and eight points while posting a plus-3 rating. The 28-year-old winger will likely take on a similar role with his new club in 2019-20, and won't produce much offense, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.