The Jets have activated Vilardi (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Edmonton.

Vilardi was expected to be a game-time decision Thursday versus the Oilers, but the activation points to him returning to the lineup against Edmonton. Vilardi has missed the last 18 games with his knee injury -- he has one assist in three games this season. Look for Vilardi to slot into a middle-six role against the Oilers.