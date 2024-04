Vilardi notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Vilardi has earned three helpers through two playoff contests. He's also recorded four shots on net while seeing top-line minutes. Vilardi's scoring upside is limited compared to linemates Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, but the 24-year-old could have some extra fantasy appeal if he stays in that role during the postseason.