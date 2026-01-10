Vilardi recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Vilardi has a goal and five helpers over five contests in January. His power-play assist Friday was his first contribution with the man advantage since Dec. 21 versus the Mammoth. Vilardi has remained fairly steady on offense despite the Jets' overall struggles, though his production for fantasy mostly comes from points and shots. The 26-year-old is now at 39 points (11 on the power play), 86 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 43 appearances.