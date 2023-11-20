Vilardi (knee) practiced with his teammates Monday for the first time since suffering a knee injury Oct. 17 against the Kings, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Although this was obviously a step in the right direction for Vilardi, he still practiced in a non-contact jersey Monday, and while Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun believes there's a chance Vilardi could return Sunday against Nashville, Billeck thinks a more realistic target for the 24-year-old's return is Nov. 28 against the Stars. Once given the green light, look for Vilardi to step into a top-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.