Vilardi didn't take part in Saturday's practice because of an illness, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

It is unclear at this time if Vilardi will be ready to return the ice Sunday or play in Monday's preseason contest against Calgary. Consider him day-to-day for now. Vilardi is slated to open the 2023-24 campaign on Winnipeg's top line alongside Kyle Connor (illness) and Mark Scheifele.