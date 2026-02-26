Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Deposits goal Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilardi scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Vilardi's tally late in the second period tied the game at 2-2 and ultimately forced overtime, where Cole Perfetti was the hero for the Jets. Over his last six outings, Vilardi has three goals and four assists while seeing steady top-six minutes. The 26-year-old forward is up to 22 goals, 51 points, 113 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 57 outings, maintaining his status as a good offense-only option in fantasy.
