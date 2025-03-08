Vilardi registered an assist and took two shots on net in Friday's 6-1 victory against New Jersey.

Vilardi's helper came in the form of a secondary assist on Kyle Connor's goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Vilardi has 33 assists, 59 points and 120 shots on net in 64 games this season. He is currently tied for 34th in points across the league and has the third most points for Winnipeg behind his two linemates Connor and Mark Scheifele. Vilardi has four assists in his last two games and has taken a drastic leap in his playmaking totals while skating on Winnipeg's top line. Vilardi is having the strongest campaign of his career and should challenge for the 70-75-point mark by the end of the regular season.