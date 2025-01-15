Vilardi notched three assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Vilardi got to flex his playmaking, assisting on all three of Kyle Connor's first-period goals. This was Vilardi's second three-helper effort over his last 10 games, a span in which he's racked up a total of 13 points. The 25-year-old has matched his career high at 41 points (19 goals, 22 helpers) while adding 84 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 45 appearances this season. Vilardi could push past the 70-point mark if he stays healthy.