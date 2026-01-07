Vilardi registered two assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Vilardi has a trio of multi-point efforts over his last six games, but he's gone scoreless in the other three outings in that span. The 26-year-old remains productive for a Jets team that is lacking in consistency aside from a handful of players. Vilardi is up to 37 points (10 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances this season.