Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Earns two assists in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilardi registered two assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Vilardi has a trio of multi-point efforts over his last six games, but he's gone scoreless in the other three outings in that span. The 26-year-old remains productive for a Jets team that is lacking in consistency aside from a handful of players. Vilardi is up to 37 points (10 on the power play), 86 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances this season.
