Coach Rick Bowness said that he expects Vilardi (lower body) to play Saturday versus Toronto. according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Bowness said that Vilardi was a game-time decision after practice Friday, but he has updated his status. Mark Scheifele will miss his sixth straight game, but Bowness said that Vilardi would not center the top line. Vilardi has 11 goals and 20 points in 26 games this season.