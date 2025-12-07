Vilardi scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

That's now seven goals and four assists over the last nine games for Vilardi, who has been one of the few productive Jets in that stretch. The 26-year-old forward got his team on the board in the third period, but his goal only cut the deficit to 5-1 at the time. Vilardi is up to 13 goals, 25 points, 63 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 28 appearances this season.