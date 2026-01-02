Vilardi had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The goal snapped a seven-game goal drought for the sniper, who continues to pace toward career highs in goals and points. Vilardi has 35 points, including 17 goals, and 83 shots in 39 games. That career pace hinges on health, though, something that the winger has been unable to sustain in any of his six previous seasons. Now might be the time to consider leveraging Vilardi's success in a deal, as injuries seem to have a way of finding him.