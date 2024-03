Vilardi (upper body) didn't join Friday's practice, but coach Rick Bowness remains hopeful that the 24-year-old forward can play Saturday versus Carolina, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Vilardi was hurt during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Dallas. He has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 contests this season. If Vilardi isn't able to play Saturday, then Alex Iafallo might find himself on the top line.