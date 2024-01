Vilardi (lower body) will be a game-time call ahead of Saturday's clash with Toronto, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Vilardi was back in his first-line role at Friday's practice session while also rejoining the No. 1 power-play, two roles he should fill if given the all-clear Saturday. For his part, the 24-year-old center has racked up 11 goals in 23 games and should be capable of reaching the 20-goal mark for the second straight season.