Vilardi scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Vilardi tallied at 18:18 of the third period to give the Jets the lead, and his tally was the game-winner. It was his first goal in Winnipeg colors, though he's been limited to three points over eight games due to a knee injury sustained in October. The 24-year-old forward has been eased back into the lineup since his activation Nov. 30, but with Kyle Connor (lower body) leaving Sunday's game hurt, Vilardi could be called on to fill a larger role going forward.