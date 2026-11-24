Vilardi scored three goals on just three shots on net with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

It was an ultra-efficient night for Vilardi, who struck twice in the first period before icing things with an empty-netter late in the third. The hat trick was the second of Vilardi's career, and it doubled his goal total on the season. The 27-year-old forward has fully shaken off a sluggish start to the campaign, recording multiple points in four of the last six games while racking up five goals and five assists.