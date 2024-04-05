Vilardi scored three goals on nine shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

One goal was on the power play and the last one went into an empty-net. Vilardi had gone scoreless over his last four contests, two on each side of a four-week absence with an enlarged spleen. The 24-year-old is up to 19 goals, 33 points, 108 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through just 41 contests this season. He's seen time on the first line lately, though the Jets' forward combinations remain unsettled. Vilardi's a lock for the top six and should also continue to see plenty of power-play usage, so he's a strong depth option in fantasy.