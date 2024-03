Vilardi (upper body) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Vilardi didn't play in the third period versus the Stars on Thursday, though he was seen on the bench. The 24-year-old has been good with 10 points over his last seven outings, though he was held off the scoresheet for the second game in a row Thursday. An update on his status should be available before Saturday's matinee game.