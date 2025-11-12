Vilardi scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Vilardi's tally in the opening minute of the third period stood as the game-winner. He had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three contests, but that cold stretch followed a five-game point streak. Fantasy managers probably want to see consistency, but it's good news that Vilardi's streaky offense hasn't cost him a top-line spot. He's at six goals, 14 points (five on the power play), 42 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances this season.