Vilardi scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

It's the second time in the last three games that Vilardi has found the back of the net twice. The 26-year-old winger produced a career-high 27 goals and 61 points last season, but he's on pace to smash those marks in 2025-26 -- through 22 contests, Vilardi has 10 goals and 18 points.