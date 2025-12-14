Vilardi scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

The 26-year-old sniper potted Winnipeg's final two tallies of the night. It was Vilardi's third multi-goal performance in the last 12 games, a hot stretch in which he's racked up 10 goals and 15 points while finding the back of the net four times with the man advantage. The surge has him on pace for a career-best campaign, as Vilardi's up to 16 goals and 29 points in 31 contests.