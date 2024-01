Vilardi scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Vilardi scored with 3:29 left in the third period to tie the game at 1-1. The 24-year-old has four points, including three goals, over his last five appearances since he shook off a four-game slump. Vilardi is up to 10 goals, nine helpers, 60 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 23 appearances this season. He should continue to see top-line minutes at least until Kyle Connor (knee) returns.