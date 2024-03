Vilardi (upper body) will not play Saturday in Carolina, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Vilardi's place in the lineup could be taken by Vladislav Namestnikov, who would move up from the third line to play with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. David Gustafsson will enter the lineup to replace Vilardi on the roster. Vilardi could return Sunday in Buffalo. He has 16 goals and 30 points in 38 games this season.