Per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site, Vilardi (knee) won't play Tuesday against Dallas but he could be ready to return Thursday versus Edmonton.

Vilardi, who hasn't played since Oct. 17 against the Kings, might end up being a game-time decision for Thursday's contest. The 24-year-old forward is expected to be a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Vilardi is projected to return to the second line once he is cleared to play.