Vilardi scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Vilardi has five multi-point efforts over his last eight games. He's earned six goals and six helpers in that span, which coincides with a return to the top line that has ignited his offense. The 27-year-old is up to seven tallies, 14 assists, 57 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 27 appearances this season and should continue to be a good source of offense in fantasy.