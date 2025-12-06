Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: One of each in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vilardi recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
Vilardi closed out the scoring for Winnipeg with an empty-netter, and he previously had contributed to Kyle Connor's first-period goal. Vilardi has been very productive for the Jets and is averaging nearly a point per game -- he has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 27 appearances.
