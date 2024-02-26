Vilardi scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Both of Vilardi's points came on power-play tallies less than two minutes apart in the first period. The 24-year-old has done a lot of damage with the man advantage lately, earning 10 points (eight on the power play) over his last five games. Fantasy managers won't mind that, especially since it has sparked his offense while helping to keep him on the Jets' top line. Vilardi is at 30 points (11 on the power play) with 93 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 36 appearances this season.