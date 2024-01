Vilardi found the back of the net in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

After being questionable (illness) for the game against the Islanders, Vilardi answered the bell when he scored the opening goal 9:41 into the first period. He earned his goal, sitting in the paint and tipping in the loose puck after screening Ilya Sorokin on Adam Lowry's shot. Vilardi also produced four shots on goal, one hit and ended with a plus-1 rating in 18:27 TOI.