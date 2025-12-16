Vilardi recorded an assist and put two shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Vilardi's secondary helper on Logan Stanley's goal late in the second period helped the prior raise his point streak to seven games. With the apple, Vilardi is up to 14 assists, 30 points and 70 shots on net across 32 games this season. Over half of the 26-year-old forward's points have been in his last 13 games, where he has 10 goals during that time. He's shaken off his slow start offensively and is on pace for a career year in points if he can surpass the 61 he had in 71 regular-season games a year ago. Vilardi's line assignment alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele should continue to cultivate success in fantasy.