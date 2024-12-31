Vilardi scored two power-play goals in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
The 25-year-old put the game out of reach by striking twice in the third period. Vilardi is putting the finishing touches on a big December that has seen him erupt for eight goals and 17 points over the last 12 games, including nine points -- five goals and four helpers -- with the man advantage.
More News
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Stays hot with power-play goal•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Trio of helpers in win•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Buries power-play tally•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Distributes three assists•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: Posts two-pointer in win•
-
Jets' Gabriel Vilardi: One of each in blowout win•