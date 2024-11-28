Vilardi scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Vilardi got the Jets on the board at 9:12 of the second period, but his tally was all they could muster on 14 shots against David Rittich and the Kings. The 25-year-old Vilardi has three points over his last seven contests, and both of his goals in that span have come on the power play. It's a slight drop from the eight-game point streak he had from Oct. 28 to Nov. 12. For the season, Vilardi has nine goals, 17 points (eight on the power play), 44 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 23 appearances.