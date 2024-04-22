Vilardi registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Vilardi had six goals over the last seven games of the campaign, but his last assist was Feb. 25, two games before he was held out with an enlarged spleen. The 24-year-old has held down a top-line role since his return, and he set up goals by linemates Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor in this contest. It's still early in the postseason, but Vilardi could achieve breakout status if he stays in that place in the lineup.