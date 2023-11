Coach Rick Bowness is hopeful Vilardi (knee) will play in Thursday's game against Edmonton, but nothing is set in stone, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Vilardi hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 17. Before getting hurt, he had an assist, nine shots and two blocks in three contests. If Vilardi does play Thursday, then Axel Jonsson-Fjallby might be a healthy scratch versus the Oilers.