Vilardi notched two goals and one assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. He also took five shots on goal and posted a plus-3 rating.

Vilardi gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at the 16:56 mark of the first period with a wrister. He doubled his personal tally with another wrister, this time at the 11:19 mark of the second frame, to give the Jets a 4-1 lead. Vilardi would close out his contributions with an assist in the team's sixth goal, courtesy of Kyle Connor. This was Vilardi's first game with at least three points, and it also extended his point streak to four games. He has seven points (four goals, three helpers) over that stretch.