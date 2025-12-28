Vilardi had two assists, placed two shots on net, recorded two blocks and served two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Vilardi picked up two secondary helpers across the first two periods on the goals scored by Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor. With the pair of apples, Vilardi is up to 17 assists, 33 points and 77 shots on goal through 36 games this season. Since Nov. 21, he has been incredibly steady with 10 goals and 19 points, which includes six multi-point efforts, over his last 17 games. During that span, he has a 31.3 shooting percentage, which is the third highest among all skaters who have played in at least 15 games. This fact, combined with his return to solid playmaking with three assists over the last two games, makes him a strong fantasy option in nearly all leagues and gives him an added boost in those that place a premium on offense stats.