Vilardi (upper body) is still day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 3 matchup versus the Blues, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press on Tuesday.

Vilardi has missed the last 13 games, including the first two contests of Winnipeg's first-round series against St. Louis. However, he could be ready to return for Game 3 if he progresses in Wednesday's practice. Vilardi has been wearing a non-contact jersey in recent team sessions, and his ability to take some physicality will determine his availability. The 25-year-old forward amassed 27 goals, 61 points and 130 shots on net in 71 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. Once healthy, Vilardi will probably occupy a top-six role and see time on the first power-play combination.