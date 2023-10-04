Vilardi (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus the Senators, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Vilardi sat out Saturday's practice and Monday's game versus the Flames with the illness. The 24-year-old forward will contend for a top-six role this season. He produced 23 goals, 18 assists and 122 shots on goal over 63 games with the Kings last year before he was included in the package traded to Winnipeg for Pierre-Luc Dubois.