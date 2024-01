Vilardi registered a shot on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss against the Maple Leafs.

After missing the last two games for the Jets, Vilardi (lower body) returned to his regular right wing spot on the second line and was centered by Rasmus Kupari. He had the third most ice time amongst the forwards, getting 17:30 TOI and ended up with a minus-1 rating. He heads into the NHL All-Star break with 20 points on the season in 27 games played.